FEEDBACK ON ‘WHAT DOES BLUE AND RED AMERICA SEE EYE-TO-EYE ON?” PODCAST

BY AMANDA MAY METZGER

The Savage Nation podcast, “What Does Blue and Red America See Eye-to-Eye On? Plus Climate Fraud,” begs a crucial query we should all consider as we head into what’s sure to be another bitter election year.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. did more than tear a few papers after Trump’s most recent State of the Union address. She gave us a visual representation for what the left is doing to the nation — ripping it apart and unraveling the very fiber that holds it together. They want to blind us to the consequences of their policies and make us believe we can’t see eye to eye — that red is synonymous with racist. The left in power want us to forget we share a common language, border and culture — all for the purpose of personal gain.

As Pelosi tore the State of the Union address, she poured more fuel on the fire dividing Republicans and Democrats. The leftists and never-Trumpers delighted in the brazen sign of disrespect, claiming it was due retaliation in exchange for what they said was a refusal by Trump to shake her hand. From their viewpoint, the fact that he did not shake Vice President Mike Pence’s hand either is conveniently omitted. The same critics of Trump’s brashness delighted in Pelosi’s petty petulance.

Because of a perceived slight of her ego, she chose to snub the elements of the speech that transcend factions — like one of the last of the Tuskegee airmen and his 13-year-old great-grandson, a military family who was reunited, and Americans who were killed in combat.

The identity politics of the left would have us believe that we are so bitterly divided there is no mending our society. There are either climate change deniers or believers and never the two shall meet. Instead of seeing policies for their consequences (e.g. What are the results of leftist policies like flooding the country with illegal immigrants?) the politicians want us to see things in terms of platitudes.

When it comes to climate change, the youth have been brainwashed into believing this is a crisis that has to be resolved “or they’re all going to die,” Savage said.

“We’re never going to win by saying they’re all crazy and just dismiss them. The only way we are going to win the argument is slow and methodical discussion,” Savage said.

On this podcast, Savage had an enlightening and fact-filled discussion with guest Marc Morano, founder of the website ClimateDepot.com, and author of “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change.”

Prior to introducing Morano, Savage discussed the Vostok ice core samples, which showed that increased temperatures came before rises in carbon dioxide.

“We’ve had ice ages when CO2 was 2,000 parts per million and as high as 8000 parts per million, and we’re only at 400 parts per million now,” Morano said.

“When they claim 97% of scientists agree(on climate change)…the studies reported, one of them wasn’t even 97 scientists. It was 77 anonymous scientist. They tortured the data down from 10,000-plus scientists,” Morano said.

Savage coined the term “affirmative action of science” drawing a comparison between what the Soviets did with scientists who disagreed on the issue of genetics and were thrown out of the academies.

“How could a scientist disagree with this and get any government funding now?” Savage asked.

In the podcast, Savage opens up a dialog in which people on both sides of the climate change debate can have a discussion and ask questions, which is the basis of scientific thought.

“I’m trying to raise you up, because if we just get mired in the Dem/ Republican, Trump is great/ Trump is evil, it’s the death of talk radio and the death of the human mind as far as I’m concerned,” Savage said in the beginning of the show.

Both red and blue America want to be safe and healthy. Of course no one wants to live on a dirty and dying planet. Both sides can agree that we should reduce pollution.

Perhaps we have a lot more in common than we know. Members of both parties are tired of the establishment seeking to get rich from our division. The rejection of candidate Joe Biden by Democrat voters and the rise of conman Bernie Sanders are evidence of people who are so fed up with a broken system and feeling forgotten they are ready to have their voices heard. On the right, there is a similar sentiment of people who elevated Trump. Repeatedly on cable news the past week we heard that Trump was successful because he could vilify his opponents effectively — a la his remarks at the recent Prayer Breakfast. What the pundits miss is that he is not telling people what to think — he is providing the voiceless with a megaphone.

“I’m glad we can agree on certain things and disagree on others,” Savage said after taking a caller earlier in the show. “I think that’s what makes for the greatness of America, which is talk radio and the ability to discuss things.”

When Elizabeth Willing Powel — a well-known colonial politico in Philadelphia — asked Benjamin Franklin on the steps of Independence Hall on the final day of the Constitutional Convention in 1787, “What do we have, a republic or a monarchy?”

“A republic, if you can keep it,” Franklin quipped.

If we’re going to keep it, we need to be able to see each other for fellow citizens and find the common ground on which the people in power don’t want us to stand. Both blue and red states in the United States value stability and order.

Impeachment did not damage Trump because people could see through the disorderly and chaotic attempt to oust an elected President of the United States.