Feeble Joe Biden Appears to Need Help With Stairs From Daughter Ashley at New York City Restaurant (Video)

President Joe Biden leaving Il Cantinori restaurant in NYC after celebrating one of his grandchildren’s 🎉 birthday. pic.twitter.com/glOGgxvWgD — Aamer Madhani (@AamerISmad) September 18, 2023

A feeble looking 80-year-old Joe Biden was seen being helped down stairs by his daughter Ashley Biden at a New York City restaurant Sunday. Biden, who is in the city for the annual United Nations General Assembly, attended a family birthday dinner with Dr. Jill at Il Cantinori for Hunter’s daughter Finnegan. Hunter Biden was not seen by reporters.

Video posted by the AP’s Aamer Madhani shows Biden, surrounded by Secret Service agents, leaving Il Cantinori with Ashley holding his left hand. She leads him down one step and then Biden pauses to talk with someone. Ashley then leads him down the next step with someone out of view appearing to take Biden’s right hand as he steps down to the sidewalk.

Doug Mills, the preeminent photographer for the New York Times, captured the moment:

A Reuters photo of the moment published by the Daily Mail was captioned (bold added), “The president was pictured leaving the restaurant with his daughter Ashley Biden, 42, who led him by the hand as they were flanked by bodyguards around 8pm on Sunday.”

