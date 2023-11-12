Feds zero in on texts suggesting Adams fast-tracked Turkish diplomatic headquarters

Federal investigators probing Mayor Adams’ 2021 campaign are now zeroing in on a series of texts suggesting he helped fast-track the opening of the Turkish government’s new diplomatic headquarters in Manhattan, sources close to the case told The Post.

The September 2021 texts between Adams — who was then the Brooklyn borough president and Democratic mayoral nominee — and Turkish Consul General Reyhan Özgür and then-FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro were uncovered by FBI agents Monday after they seized Adams’ electronic devices.

The texts were described by sources to The Post.

Since Monday, the feds’ questions about the content on the devices – which included three cellphones and two iPads – have centered on these texts, sources said.

However, the messages don’t appear to show any criminal activity beyond typical outreach that elected officials do on behalf of constituents, according to several sources briefed on the matter.

