Feds widen search for others who may have helped the South Florida mail-bomb suspect

miamiherald.com

The quick arrest of a homeless man living in his van on charges of sending more than a dozen mail bombs to notable Democrats around the country may have signaled the climax of a massive federal investigation during the past week — but it’s far from over. Federal agents are still searching for other possible suspects in South Florida who may have helped Cesar Sayoc, the former stripper and self-described entertainment promoter who was arrested at an auto parts store in Plantation Friday. Friday night, FBI agents questioned a person at a Broward County residence with a potential connection to Sayoc, but nothing came of the interview, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the probe.

