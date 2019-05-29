NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

More than 230 undocumented immigrants detained near the Mexico border were transferred this month to jails near New York City as the federal government struggles to house a growing number of asylum-seeking migrants.

An immigration official said the transfer of 235 immigrant detainees to ICE jails in Bergen, Hudson and Orange Counties appeared to be the first time the New York City area had received such a large number of border crossers.

“ICE is committed to the health and safety of all those in its custody. In response to a surge in border arrivals that began late last year, ICE began using the New York area Correctional Facilities in May 2019 to temporarily hold persons encountered at the Southern Border who are awaiting adjudication of their cases before the federal immigration courts,” an ICE spokeswoman said.

Undocumented immigrants released at the border routinely make their first check-ins with ICE in New York. Immigrants detained at the border, however, have typically not been transferred to the other side of the country in such large numbers. The roughly 300 undocumented children separated from their families and held at facilities in the New York area last year were under the care of a different federal agency, the Office of Refugee Resettlement.