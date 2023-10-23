Feds Sound the Alarm on the Potential Infiltration of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), and Hezbollah at US Southern Border

Federal officials have sounded the alarm on the potential infiltration of members belonging to Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), and Hezbollah through the southern border, as highlighted in an internal memo dated Oct. 20, exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, which escalated with terror attacks on civilians on October 7, has the federal authorities on high alert.

The San Diego Field Office Intelligence Division of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sent the memo warning about potential encounters with members linked to terrorist organizations in the US Southern border.

“San Diego Field Office Intelligence Unit assesses that individuals inspired by, or reacting to the current Israel-Hamas conflict may attempt travel to or from the area of hostilities in the Middle East via circuitous transit across the Southwest border,” the memo reads.

“Foreign fighters motivated by ideology or mercenary soldiers of fortune may attempt to obfuscate travel to or from the US to or from countries in the Middle East through Mexico,” the memo adds.

READ MORE