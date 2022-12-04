The US Department of Health and Human Services should be prepared to send doctors, nurses and medical staff to New York amid a surge in respiratory syntactical virus infections, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday.

While the Big Apple reported a slight decline in RSV cases on Nov. 19, the rate of known infections has more than doubled since October, according to the most recently available data.

To combat the rise in cases in the city and on Long Island, Schumer called on HHS to help increase the number of medical personnel in New York — either by sending in government workers or by easing rules to allow more professionals from other states to come assist.

“I’m calling on the US Department of Health and Human Services to be at the ready to take immediate action for New York City and Long Island hospitals get the needed support to take this wave head on, and keep our kids safe,” Schumer said during a press conference in Manhattan.

