Fox 5 – San Diego:

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Counterfeit coronavirus test kits were intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers when they arrived at the LAX International Mail Facility, authorities said Saturday.

“On March 12, 2020, CBP officers discovered six plastic bags containing various vials, while conducting an enforcement examination of a parcel manifested as `Purified Water Vials` with a declared value of $196.81,” CPB spokesman Jaime Ruiz said Saturday. “A complete examination of the shipment led to the finding of vials filled with a white liquid and labeled ‘Corona Virus 2019nconv (COVID-19)’ and ‘Virus1 Test Kit’.”

