On Thursday, feds raided the Chicago City Hall office of a lawyer who used to do tax work for President Trump.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, federal agents removed everyone from the office of Chicago Finance Committee Chairman Ed Burke and put brown paper on the doors.

Ed Burke previously helped Donald Trump with his property taxes, reducing Trump’s tax burden on his Chicago skyscraper by $14 million.

Trump and Burke decided to go their separate ways earlier this year citing “irreconcilable differences.”

“Source says feds showed up this am, asked everyone to leave and put brown paper on the doors,” tweeted Chicago Sun Times reporter, Fran Spielman.