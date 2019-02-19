PAGE SIX:

The feds are now probing whether Jussie Smollettwas involved in sending a suspicious letter to himself a week before the alleged hate attack in Chicago that has now also been called into question, according to a new report on Tuesday.

The FBI and US Postal Inspection Services are investigating the claim by brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo that Smollett played a role in the letter delivered to Fox’s studio on Jan. 22, two federal officials confirmed to ABC News.

The note – which featured the message “You will die black f–k” in cut-out magazine letters and a stick figure hanging from a tree – is now at an FBI crime lab for analysis.

The word “MAGA” was written in red letters across the envelope.