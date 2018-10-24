CNBC:

The U.S. Secret Service said Wednesday that “potential explosive devices” were addressed to former President Barack Obama and ex-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

A law enforcement official told The New York Times that the “explosive device” addressed to Clinton’s home in Chappaqua, New York, was found by a technician who screens mail for the former president and his family. Clinton lives at the Westchester County residence with her husband, former president Bill Clinton.

Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill said in a tweet that “nothing” sent to Clinton “got to any home.”

The Secret Service said in a statement that the package addressed to Obama was intercepted by agency personnel in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday morning.

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” Assistant Special Agent Mason Brayman said in the statement. “The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.”

Brayman added: “The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.”

New Castle Police Department Lieutenant James Carroll told CNBC that his department has assisted the FBI and U.S. Secret Service in investigating the package sent to the Clintons, which was discovered last night.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, the New York branch of the FBI acknowledged the existence of the package sent to the Clintons, but said it would decline further comment on the ongoing investigation.