WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Immigration crime, virtually all involving illegal male, Hispanic immigrants, was the top offense in federal courts last year, according to the United States Sentencing Commission.

In its just-released annual report, the commission said that immigration crimes accounted for 34.4% of all sentencing cases, up from 30% last year.

Nearly tied with drug crimes in fiscal 2017, crimes involving immigration expanded the gap in fiscal 2018, said the commission.

Overall, the courts saw 69,425 cases and most involved Hispanics and illegal immigrants.

“In fiscal year 2018, 54.3 percent of all offenders were Hispanic, 21.2 percent were white, 20.6 percent were black, and 3.8 percent were of another race. Non-U.S. citizens accounted for 42.7 percent of all federal offenders,” said the federal commission.