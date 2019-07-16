BREITBART:

Illegal aliens charged with drunk driving and rape are routinely released by the sanctuary state of California, some of whom have gone on to allegedly murder Americans, a federal report details.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) latest report reveals the length to which the sanctuary state of California goes to protect and shield from deportation illegal aliens charged with crimes against Americans.

Between January 1 and March 31, 2018, the sanctuary state of California routinely released illegal aliens charged with drunk driving, even after ICE lodged a detainer on the suspect. An ICE detainer requests that local or state officials hold an illegal alien until ICE agents take over custody.