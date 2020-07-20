Breitbart:

An illegal alien has been arrested for allegedly attacking a female jogger just one day after he was released from police custody in Denver, Colorado, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials say.

Julio Andres Gonzalez-Palacios, a 23-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was in Denver Police Department custody on July 9 after being arrested and charged with assault and burglary.

ICE officials said they placed a detainer on Gonzalez-Palacios on July 10, requesting that he be held in local custody until federal immigration agents could transfer him into their custody. The Denver Police Department said they notified ICE three and half hours before Gonzalez-Palacios’ release.

The heads-up, though, was not enough time for ICE agents to take Gonzalez-Palacios into their custody, and he was freed into the general public. Colorado’s sanctuary state policy prohibits law enforcement from holding a suspect for ICE.

The next day, on July 11, Gonzalez-Palacios allegedly attacked a female jogger with a board. The woman has been seriously injured and is still recovering in the hospital. Gonzalez-Palacios was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

“This was a completely preventable crime,” Colorado ICE official John Fabbricatore said in a statement. “Gonzalez-Palacios could have been safely transferred to ICE custody and he may have been removed from the country, but due to Colorado’s misguided sanctuary law, law enforcement agencies are no longer able to work with us to keep repeat offenders off the streets.”

According to ICE, Gonzalez-Palacios has been convicted of multiple crimes in Denver since 2017, including theft, assault, failure to appear in court, and trespassing.

