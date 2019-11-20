THE DAILY CALLER:

The federal government hosted a “Mindfulness & Resiliency Summit” in August where 450 employees from the IRS and other agencies spent two days receiving new-age wisdom, learning to meditate, and receiving on-site massages, photos of the event and a website show.

Participants sat through an hour of talks before taking a half-hour “stretch and self-care break.” Next, they heard a 90-minute talk from Gretchen Rohr, an activist working for George Soros’s Open Society Foundations who presented about “restorative justice” and overcoming “trauma,” according to a schedule obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Then they adjourned for a two-hour lunch and returned for two hours of advice from Ashanti Branch, who teaches “young men of color” to “hold safe space.” He presented a bizarrely capitalized Powerpoint that included lines such as “the Longest distance most people Travel is the 18-inches between their head and their heart,” a photo shows.

They let out at 4 p.m. to rest up for the next day, the schedule shows.

“The Mindfuless & Resiliency Summit will gather 450 federal employees from various departments (Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, IRS, Department of Justice, and more) to engage, learn, and practice mindfulness and wellness tools,” the summit’s website states.