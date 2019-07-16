NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

The Justice Department, nearly five years to the day after the Staten Island death of Eric Garner, announced Tuesday that no federal charges are coming against the NYPD officer who placed the victim in a deadly chokehold.

Outraged family members of the man whose death galvanized a civil rights movement blasted the long-awaited decision when they learned Officer Daniel Pantaleo received a walk from federal prosecutors in the July 17, 2014, death. The fifth anniversary of the killing is Wednesday and Pantaleo remains on NYPD duty.

“I’m going to stand out here and scream it,” said Garner’s daughter Emerald Snipes, shouting and swearing outside the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse after hearing the decision. “He needs to be fired! Five years later, there is still no justice.”