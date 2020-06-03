NY POST

The pair of accused bomb-throwing lawyers charged with hurling a Molotov cocktail at a cop car in Brooklyn early Saturday were cut loose from jail on bond — and now prosecutors are appealing their release to a higher court. The US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York filed the appeal Tuesday with the Second Circuit Court to stay the release of Colinford Mattis, 32, and his alleged accomplice, 31-year-old Urooj Rahman. They argued in the appeal that the nature of the crime — which they believe to have strong evidence was committed by Mattis and Rahman — warrants the detention of the pair until their trials. “The defendants’ criminal conduct was extraordinarily serious. Amid the largely peaceful demonstrations taking place on Friday night, Mattis and Rahman committed an act of potentially deadly violence,” prosecutors wrote.

