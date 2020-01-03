BREITBART:

A Harvard University medical student from China is facing federal charges after allegedly stealing cancer research materials from a lab at a Boston hospital and attempting to smuggle it out of the United States.

U.S. authorities say that the 29-year-old Chinese student, Zaosong Zheng, stole cancer research materials from his lab at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and then attempted to board a plane bound for China, according to a report by The Associated Press.

The report added that Zheng — who was arrested last month at Boston Logan International Airport on a charge of making false statements and is being held without bail — appeared on Monday in the U.S. District Court in Boston.

Magistrate Judge David Hennessy has ruled that evidence suggests Zheng had tried to smuggle vials of research material in a sock, which he packed in his suitcase before attempting to fly to China.

According to court documents, the student told authorities that some of the vials contained a colleague’s work, which Zheng had replicated without the lab’s authorization or knowledge. The FBI said that the Chinese student was possibly acting on behalf of the Chinese government, according to the AP.