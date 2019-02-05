NEW YORK POST:

Local and federal agents busted a major drug ring Tuesday run by an upstate New York fire lieutenant out of the city’s central firehouse, according to a report.

Longtime smoke-eater Lt. Paul G. Smith of the Middletown Fire Department, the alleged leader of the ring, was among about 20 people who were arrested in connection to the drug bust, the RecordOnline.com reported.

New York State Police and agents from the FBI and DEA staged a series of raids in Orange and Rockland counties Tuesday morning to take down the suspects.

Smith, along with two other men, Garey Michel and Marquis Gamble, were charged with operating as a major trafficker, according to the news outlet.

The men and the other defendants in the case were also hit with charges of second-degree conspiracy.

During Michel’s arraignment, Orange County Assistant District Attorney Neal Eriksen told a judge that the defendants conspired to sell 30-milligram oxycodone tablets “which were, in fact, fentanyl pills,” according to the news outlet.