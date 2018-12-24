NEW YORK POST:

A Saudi national accused of fatally running over a 15-year-old Oregon girl may have fled the US on a private jet with his homeland’s help, according to a new report.

Abdulrahman Sameer Noorah, a former student at Portland Community College, was charged in the fatal hit-and-run death of Fallon Smart in 2016 — but vanished two weeks before his June 2017 trial, The Oregonian reported.

That day, a black SUV had driven the then-21-year-old Noorah to a yard two miles away where he broke off his ankle monitor, the paper reported.

Law enforcement officials believe the Saudi government issued Noorah a new passport, probably under a different name, and that he likely fled on a private plane, according to the report published Sunday.

US officials learned only recently from the Saudi government that Noorah landed home 18 months ago. But the Saudis haven’t answered US questions about how he got home or any additional details about him.

“We’re going to do everything we can to get him back,” Eric Wahlstrom, a supervisory deputy US marshal in Oregon, told the paper.