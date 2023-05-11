A U.S. citizen from Boston, Massachusetts, was indicted Tuesday on charges that he had been working as an agent of a foreign government — the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“Litang Liang knowingly acted and caused others to act in the United States as an agent of a foreign government, namely, the People’s Republic of China, without providing prior notification to the United States Attorney General, as required by law,” the indictment stated.

Liang was accused of working as an agent for the People’s Republic of China since or around 2018 and continued to work for the foreign government through at least 2022.

He had been secretly working with the CCP to compile a “black list” of Chinese people and organizations who participated in protests supporting pro-democracy dissidents in China, the Boston Globe reported. He was working with the Chinese Consulate based in New York, Fox News noted.

