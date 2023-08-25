Feds Arrest 300 in COVID Aid Fraud Schemes Totaling $830 Million. Just $300 Billion to Go.

There will never be a full accounting of COVID-19 aid fraud in the United States. Part of the reason is that no one in government really wants to know. The fact that the supposed guardians of the public purse got away with such incredible incompetence with few, if any, federal employees losing their jobs is criminal.

The best guess regarding losses of taxpayer money to fraud is $300 billion and rising. There’s at least another $125 billion that budget watchdogs considered “wasted.”

Whose heads are rolling? Not Julie Su, the former head of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency whose department doled out $180 billion in unemployment claims during the pandemic. Of that $180 billion, more than $32 billion was fraudulently given out. At least $2 billion went to inmates in various state prisons despite the criminals being ineligible for the cash. But Ms. Su is being rewarded for her incompetence and stupidity by being nominated to serve as Secretary of Labor.

