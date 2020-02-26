The Sacramento Bee:

A Department of Homeland Security whistleblower was found shot to death in Amador County over the weekend, and contrary to previous reports, investigators haven’t classified his death as a suicide.

On Friday morning around 10 a.m., Philip Haney’s body was found in a park and ride open area immediately near State Highway 16 near State Highway 124 — about 40 miles east of Sacramento, according to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.

“Everything we saw on-scene is consistent with somebody putting a gun to themselves and pulling the trigger,” said Amador County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Gary Redman. “We’re not making a statement that this was, in fact, suicide.”

