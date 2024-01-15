Federal Reserve Payments to Banks Trigger Largest Ever Operating Loss

The Federal Reserve quietly lost a fortune in 2023 as interest it pays out to banks swamped the interest it earns on its bond portfolio, data released by the central bank Friday showed.

The Fed said it lost roughly $114.3 billion in 2023, its largest-ever annual loss.

The losses occurred because the money the Fed pays banks for reserves held at the central bank exceeded the interest earned on the mortgage and Treasury bonds it holds. The Fed has been raising the interest rate paid on reserves alongside the hikes on the benchmark federal funds rate to stem the worst inflation in forty years.

The losses would be even greater if the Fed included the decline in market value of its bond holdings. But because those are held to maturity, they are not recorded as operating losses.

By law, the Fed is required to pay any profits to the Treasury Department. When it loses money, this increases the budget deficit of the federal government because the Treasury does not receive that revenue.

Because of the way the Fed accounts for the losses, the Treasury Department may be deprived of revenue from the Fed even when the central bank stops losing money. When the Fed suffers an operating loss, it creates a deferred asset in the amount of the loss. When the Fed turns a profit in the future—which will likely not happen until interest rates fall—it will first paydown the deferred assets—essentially, pay itself back for its losses—before it restarts payments to the Treasury.

