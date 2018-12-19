DAILY MAIL:

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell said ‘nothing’ will deter independent central bankers from following their economic convictions – after an extraordinary pressure campaign by President Donald Trump failed to stave off a rate hike.

Powell got asked repeatedly Wednesday about Trump’s extended public push to hold off on further rate increases – which the Fed’s rate committee brushed past as it came out with a 0.25 per cent increase in the Fed’s closely-watched lending rate.

And though he didn’t go after Trump by name, Powell, who was nominated by the president, proclaimed his independence when asked about the pressure tactics by multiple reporters at a rare press conference.

‘Political considerations play no role whatsoever in our discussions or our decisions about monetary policy,’ Powell told reporters just minutes after the Fed announced its rate hike.

‘We’re always going to be focused on the mission that Congress has given us we have the tools to carry it about. We have the independence which we think is essential to be able to do our jobs in a non-political way,’ he continued.

Then, the central banker insisted in stark terms: ‘We at the Fed are absolutely committed to that mission, and nothing will deter us from doing what we think is the right thing to do.’

Later, Powell got asked about Trump’s urging Tuesday on Twitter to ‘feel the market’ in one of his many pleas to keep rates low.