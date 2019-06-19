BUSINESS INSIDER:

The Federal Reserve left borrowing costs unchanged at the end of a two-day policy meeting Wednesday and signaled an openness to future cuts, defying pressure from the Trump administration as its growing trade disputes add to concerns about a cooling economy.

The central bank last increased its benchmark interest rate in December, bringing it to a target range of between 2.25% and 2.5%. Officials have since dimmed the outlook for the economy, also signaling that a three-year hiking campaign could be coming to an end.

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard dissented from the June decision, voting to move to a target range of between 2% and 2.25%. Seven members predicted interest rates would be slashed by a half a percentage point in 2019.