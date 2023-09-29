Federal Prosecutors Recommend 15-Year Sentence for Disgraced Ex-ABC News Reporter in “Sadistic” Child Pornography Case Involving Infants and Toddlers

Federal prosecutors are pushing for a 15-year prison sentence for James Gordon Meek, a former ABC News reporter, who pleaded guilty to charges related to child pornography. Meek is scheduled to be sentenced this Friday in a Virginia federal court.

As reported last year, Emmy-winning investigative journalist James Meek went missing after the FBI raided his Virginia home and seized classified information from his laptop in April 2022.

James Gordon Meek, 54, is facing serious legal repercussions for his involvement in trading child pornography content.

He pleaded guilty in July to transporting and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Meek has requested the judge for a minimum sentence of five years, but federal guidelines suggest a range between 12.5 and 15 years, New York Post reported.

READ MORE