New York Post:

Two federal officers in Oakland were shot Friday night, one of them fatally, as protests over the death of George Floyd roiled the city amid nationwide violence, according to reports.

Nearly 10,000 people took to the streets of the California community, at one point stopping traffic, looting stores like Target and Walgreens, and setting fire to a Chase bank.

The two shot Federal Protective Service officers, who work for Homeland Security, were based at the Oakland Downtown Federal Building, according to CNN.

The FBI released a statement saying a second officer was injured in the shooting.

According to KRON-4, “Around 9:45 p.m., authorities say a car pulled up to the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building located at 1301 Clay Street in Oakland. A person in the car shot at the security officers for the Federal Protective Service of the Department of Homeland Security, according to the FBI.

Officials say one officer died and the other suffered injuries. FBI San Francisco and Oakland Police Department continue to investigate the shooting.

The Federal Protective Service provides law enforcement services at U.S. Government Facilities.

The shooting is under investigation and it’s unclear if it was related to the protests, an Oakland police spokeswoman told tv station KPIX 5.

Read more at The New York Post