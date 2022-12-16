Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the Northern District of Texas stopped President Joe Biden’s administration from ending the Trump-era Remain in Mexico policy, setting up another court battle over the immigration policy.

Remain in Mexico, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocol, “allows the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to quickly return border crossers to Mexico while they await their asylum and immigration hearings in the United States — effectively eliminating the practice commonly known as ‘Catch and Release,’” as Breitbart News explained.

Kacsmaryk’s decision on Thursday came several months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Biden administration did not violate the Immigration and Nationality Act when it sought to end the Remain in Mexico policy.

However, the Supreme Court left open the possibility that the district court had the power to vacate the administration’s ending of the program.

Kacsmaryk’s decision stays a Biden administration policy memo from October that attempted to terminate the Remain in Mexico policy “until the Court can resolve the merits of Plaintiffs’ claims.”

