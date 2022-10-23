Dr. Anthony Fauci and other White House officials must testify under oath in a lawsuit alleging the Biden administration colluded with Facebook and Twitter to suppress free speech regarding coronavirus, a federal court ordered on Friday.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry sued the Biden administration in May 2022, arguing that the White House – and especially Fauci as Chief Medical Advisor to the President – were essentially making Facebook and Twitter arms of the Biden administration, suppressing content that criticized lockdowns, mask mandates, vaccine mandates, and related stories.

The case argued that under Norwood v. Harrison and other Supreme Court precedents, government cannot use a private company to do something that the Constitution does not allow the government to do directly.

Missouri and Louisiana argue that the Biden administration is suppressing free speech about coronavirus, and by attempting to do so by colluding with the tech giants, Big Tech became part of the government, and as such they must all abide by the First Amendment.

The case was filed in the Western District of Louisiana to Judge Terry Doughty, an originalist and textualist who was appointed by President Trump. Schmitt and Landry have aggressively pursued both the White House and the Big Tech giants, seeking a preliminary injunction.

READ MORE