Yahoo News:

Federal court judge Sandra Feuerstein was struck and killed Friday night in a hit-and-run accident in Boca Raton, Florida.

A Florida woman who police say was so high on mind-bending drugs that she was screaming she was Harry Potter has been charged with the hit-and-run accident that killed a federal judge.

U.S.District Judge Sandra Feuerstein, 75, was mowed down as she strolled down a Boca Raton sidewalk on Friday morning and was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 6-year-old boy, Anthony Ovchinnikov, was injured in the crash, but survived.

Feuerstein was appointed to the federal bench in 2003 by former President George W. Bush, and worked out of the Eastern District of New York, which covers Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, and Long Island. She previously served as a New York State judge and worked as a school teacher.

According to an arrest report filed by Boca Raton Police, a red two-door sedan was seen driving erratically down North Ocean Boulevard in Boca Raton shortly after 10 a.m. Friday. It veered around stopped traffic and jumped the sidewalk, then hit Feuerstein but kept going, the report states. As the driver steered back onto the roadway, she struck and injured Ovchinnikov.

A bystander provided the car’s full license plate number to responding officers, and said she saw a sticker of a bumblebee on the trunk. “Let it be noted that none of the witnesses reported that the driver attempted to stop or render aid to the victims,” the police report continues.

Less than a half-hour later, the vehicle was found crashed in Delray Beach. Cops say the driver, identified as Nastasia Andranie Snape, 23, of North Lauderdale, Florida, appeared to have been knocked unconscious. But when officers approached her, she “began to convulse or have seizure-like movements,” the report says. She wouldn’t make eye contact with officers on the scene, and “stared into space.”

