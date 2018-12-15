NEW YORK POST:

A federal judge in Texas struck down ObamaCare on Friday, in a stunning opinion that threatens the future insurance coverage of millions of US residents and will likely be battled over in the Supreme Court.

US District Judge Reed O’Connor found the Affordable Care Act was “invalid” in a decision that came a day before the end of the program’s annual six-week enrollment period.

Any changes to the ACA will be put on hold, however, until appeals are exhausted, the White House said.

President Trump greeted the news with a pair of celebratory tweets.

He called the 55-page opinion “Great news for America!”

“As I predicted all along, ObamaCare has been struck down as an UNCONSTITUTIONAL disaster!” he tweeted.

“Now Congress must pass a STRONG law that provides GREAT health care and protects pre-existing conditions,” he added.

He then urged Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell and incoming House Leader Nancy Pelosi, “Mitch and Nancy, get it done!”

Judge O’Connor’s opinion focuses on the 2010 ACA’s “individual mandate ” — a provision that had set a tax penalty for not having coverage.

The individual mandate was the linchpin of the ACA, and in 2012 it was cited by the Supreme Court in a 5-4 ruling that upheld the act as a constitutionally protected extension of Congress’s taxing power.