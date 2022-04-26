DAILYMAIL.COM

A judge issued a temporary restraining order to keep Title 42 in place after a lawsuit from Missouri, Louisiana and Arizona

‘This is a huge victory for border security, but the fight continues on,’ Missouri attorney general Eric Schmitt wrote on Twitter announcing the news

The Biden administration announced early this month that Title 42 would expire on May 23

21 states had signed on to the the lawsuit requesting a delay in ending Title 42

A federal judge in Louisiana has agreed to issue a temporary restraining order to keep Title 42, the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) Covid-19 border restriction, in place after a lawsuit from Missouri, Louisiana and Arizona. ‘This is a huge victory for border security, but the fight continues on,’ Missouri attorney general Eric Schmitt wrote on Twitter announcing the news. ‘I am so proud of the lawyers from our office who just got a Temporary Restraining Order to keep Title 42 in place. We will continue to fight the Biden administration’s open border policies,’ Arizona attorney general Mark Brnovich wrote on Twitter. Nineteen other states have signed onto the lawsuit since the three states originally filed it. The scope of the temporary restraining order is not yet known as the order has not been officially issued. The judge in the case will likely put out a written decision Monday evening or Tuesday.

Read more at the DAILYMAIL.COM