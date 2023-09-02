Federal Judge Dismisses 14th Amendment Lawsuit Attempting to Keep Trump off Ballot

Judge Robin Rosenberg on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit challenging former President Donald Trump’s presence on the presidential ballot under the Constitution’s Fourteenth Amendment.

Florida attorney Lawrence Caplan and two others filed the lawsuit one week ago as part of a growing effort nationwide to use the Fourteenth Amendment to remove Trump from the ballot, citing his alleged role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment says public officials are not eligible to hold office if they “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the United States.

However, Rosenberg, an Obama-appointee, dismissed the case on standing grounds. Rosenberg ruled the plaintiffs did not have a “cognizable” injury that gives them standing to bring the lawsuit.

