A federal judge late Friday dealt a blow to the White House’s plans to build a wall along the southern U.S. border, blocking Trump administration officials from moving forward on construction projects with funds that Congress hadn’t approved.

U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam in Oakland, Calif., said President Trump’s plans to divert federal money to build a border wall, absent appropriations from Congress, exceeded the executive’s authority.

“Congress’s ‘absolute’ control over federal expenditures—even when that control may frustrate the desires of the Executive Branch regarding initiatives it views as important—is not a bug in our constitutional system,” Judge Gilliam, an Obama appointee, wrote in a 56-page decision. “It is a feature of that system, and an essential one.”

The judge issued a preliminary injunction that blocks the administration from proceeding on projects slated for immediate construction.

If and when the Trump administration announces additional projects at the border, the challengers in the case—environmentalists and southern border community organizations—can come back to court and seek an injunction against those as well, the judge said.

The ruling is the first of its kind on the issue. Several other border-wall cases are pending around the country, including one in Washington, D.C., where the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is suing the Trump administration.

Neither the White House nor the Department of Homeland Security immediately responded to requests for comments.