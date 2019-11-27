FOX NEWS:

A federal judge in Portland, Ore., has granted a nationwide preliminary injunction disallowing a Trump administration rule requiring immigrants prove they will have health insurance or can pay for medical care before they can get visas.

U.S. District Judge Michael Simon, as The Oregonian reported, halted the directive requiring applicants have plans to be covered by health insurance within 30 days of entering the nation, or have enough financial resources to cover the cost.

President Trump had issued a proclamation in early October requiring immigrants, seeking visas from abroad — not those in the U.S. already, applying for U.S. visas to prove they can afford health care. It didn’t affect lawful permanent residents. It didn’t apply to asylum-seekers, refugees or children.

Hospitals have spent more than $35 billion, or an average of $7 million per hospital, on “unreimbursed services” over the last 10 years, according to the White House.

