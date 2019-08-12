THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

At least a dozen members of Customs and Border Protection and the FBI landed on Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous Little St. James — nicknamed “Pedophile Island” — in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Monday, two days after the accused child sex trafficker was found dead in his Manhattan prison cell in an apparent suicide.

Multiple news outlets captured video and photos of the agents landing at the island’s dock by boat, with some agents then getting into golf carts while other agents appeared to search the surrounding water in scuba gear.

Alleged victims of Epstein claim that the island was used to have sex with underage girls. Besides the island, Epstein owned a mansion in Manhattan, an estate in Palm Beach, a ranch in New Mexico, and an apartment in Florida.

The FBI declined comment to the Washington Examiner, pointing to a statement Attorney General Bill Barr released over the weekend.

The Bureau of Prisons said Saturday that Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell, but NYC’s medical examiner is still investigating the cause of death.

This morning, Barr said he was appalled to find out about Epstein’s death and said he was already “learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning” and that he had demanded “a thorough investigation.” Barr vowed that the probe into Epstein’s crimes will continue and warned that Epstein’s co-conspirators “should not rest easy.”