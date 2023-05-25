Federal investigators have joined the probe into a missing 30-ton shipment of ammonium nitrate that can be used to build high-powered explosives like that one used in the Oklahoma City bombing.

Roughly 60,000 pounds of the chemical, which was in pellet form, vanished during a two-week journey from Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Saltdale, California.

The shipment left a manufacturing site of Dyno Nobel, an explosives manufacturer, on April 12 and the report about the missing ammonium nitrate was made on May 10.

Preliminary inquiries suggest a leak in the rail car carrying the chemical caused it to spill during the journey. Union Pacific, the operator which carried the delivery, told DailyMail.com it does not believe there was any ‘criminal or malicious activity involved’.

But neither the railroad or Dyno Nobel – whose explosive products are used in mining – have confirmed whether the chemical has been located or what caused it to vanish.

