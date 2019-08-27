BREITBART:

Federal agencies must work harder to prevent Indian and Chinese college graduates fraudulently getting work visas and jobs which are needed by their U.S. counterparts, according to a report by the Government Accountability Office.

The report hides most details of the GAO’s investigation, partly because the profits from white collar labor trafficking cause routine and widespread fraud. In the last few years, for example, the Department of Homeland Security had dissolved several fake universities which used fraud to get real work permits for hundreds of Indians and Chinese graduates.

The report says DHS’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has tightened oversight since officials discovered some of the 9/11 jihad murderers had used the program to practice flying aircraft:

We also used publicly available hardware, software, and materials to produce counterfeit or fictitious documents, which we submitted, as appropriate for our testing. We then documented any actions taken by SEVP on the submitted petitions, such as requests to provide additional supporting documentation, among other potential actions.

…

We also found that ICE followed its established procedures and specifically identified GAO’s fraudulent petitions or otherwise took appropriate steps to prevent the petitions from moving forward in the process during our three Multiple universities have been independent covert tests of SEVP internal controls over the school certification process.