Six members of an extremist paramilitary group were hit with federal conspiracy charges Thursday for allegedly plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Federal prosecutors said the men were linked to an extreme anti-government group known as the “Wolverine Watchmen” and targeted Whitmer because they were angry over her statewide coronavirus lockdown order.

The allegations were laid out in a six-page indictment unsealed Thursday.

The indictment named Adam Dean Fox, Barry Gordo Croft, Ty Gerard Garbin, Kaleb James Franks, Daniel Joseph Harris, and Brandon Michael-Ray Caserta, who face life in prison if convicted, prosecutors said.

They are charged with kidnapping conspiracy.

The FBI said the men plotted to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation home in northern Michigan and even trained for the operation, which included plans to blow up a bridge near the home.

They were arrested in October when four of them met with an undercover FBI agent, allegedly to buy explosives for the plot.

