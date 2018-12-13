THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

The federal government is already deep in the red just two months into the new fiscal year, with the Treasury Department announcing Wednesday afternoon that the deficit surged more than 50 percent so far this year.

The total damage stands at $305 billion, with about $100 billion of that coming in October and $205 billion added last month alone.

Revenue is down slightly, but the real change came in spending, which has soared so far this year, according to Treasury’s figures.

The Congressional Budget Office, in an analysis earlier this week, said those numbers are somewhat inflated because of the timing of payments to avoid a weekend. But even accounting for those shifts, spending would have still risen significantly.

Deficits are expected to reach nearly $1 trillion by the end of the fiscal year, up from $666 billion last year.

“The deficit has never been this high when the economy was this strong,” the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget said in a new analysis Thursday.

Republicans and Democrats spar over what’s gone wrong.

Democrats say the GOP’s 2017 tax cuts have sapped money from the government, widening a hole that’s existed for nearly two decades.

But Republicans say the bigger issue is rising spending, which both parties have been eager to embrace in recent years.

The new Treasury numbers show the government took in $206 billion in November, which is down slightly from the $208 billion in November 2017, just before the tax cuts took effect.