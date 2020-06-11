CNS News:

The debt of the federal government topped $26 trillion for the first time on Tuesday, when it climbed from $25,960,547,920,986.11 to $26,003,751,512,344.91, according to data released today by the Treasury Department.

The federal debt had topped $24 trillion for the first time on April 7, 2020.

It then climbed another trillion dollars in just 28 days, topping $25 trillion for the first time on May 5.

Only 35 days had elapsed from when the debt topped that $25-trillion threshold on May 5 to yesterday, when it topped $26 trillion for the first time.

More at CNS News