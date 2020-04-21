BREITBART

About 28.4 million mail-in ballots went missing in the last four election cycles dating back to 2012, federal data obtained by Breitbart News reveals.

The data from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and the Election Administration and Voting Surveys for the 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018 election cycles finds that nearly 30 million mail-in ballots sent to registered voters went missing.

In 2012, for instance, more than 33 million mail-in ballots were sent to registered voters. Of those, nearly four million went missing, more than 425,000 were undeliverable, and almost 260,000 were rejected.

For the 2014 election cycle, the number of mail-in ballots that went missing spiked to more than eight million. In that election, 29.2 million mail-in ballots were sent to registered voters. More than 610,000 of those mail-in ballots were undeliverable, and about 269,000 were rejected. Another 8.2 million of those mail-in ballots went missing.

“Vote by mail is a disaster,” Public Legal Interest Foundation (PILF) President J. Christian Adams told Breitbart News in a statement. “People who think it works haven’t studied the failures. The facts show mail voting doesn’t work.”

