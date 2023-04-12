A federal court on Tuesday denied Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s request for a temporary restraining order to prevent House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) from questioning a former prosecutor about Bragg’s case against former President Donald Trump.

Bragg filed a lawsuit against Jordan on Tuesday in an attempt to stop him from following through on a subpoena he issued to Mark Pomerantz, a former special assistant in the Manhattan district attorney’s office who left when Bragg took over out of frustration that Bragg paused the Manhattan office’s investigation into Trump.

As Breitbart News reported:

Bragg, according to a memorandum with the filing, is not only looking to stop Jordan “from enforcing this unlawful and unconstitutional subpoena” by obtaining a temporary restraining order, but also “to prohibit Mr. Pomerantz from complying with it.”



The memorandum described the move to subpoena Pomerantz, which was first reported by Breitbart News last week, as an “abuse” of congressional authority.



“Their latest salvo—the subpoena to Mr. Pomerantz—is an abuse of congressional process and a brazen incursion into New York’s exercise of its sovereign prosecutorial powers,” it stated.

However, hours after Bragg filed his lawsuit, Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil denied Bragg’s request for a temporary restraining order, which would have immediately blocked Jordan from following through on his subpoena of Pomerantz.

READ MORE