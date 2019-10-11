CNBC:

A federal appeals court in a split ruling Friday rejected President Donald Trump’s bid to block a House committee subpoena for his income tax returns.

The subpoena was issued earlier this year to Trump’s accountants at Mazars USA by the Democrat-controlled House Committee on Oversight and Reform for his tax returns. A federal judge had denied Trump’s effort to block the subpoena.

Trump then appealed that ruling to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. That appeals court, in a 2-1 decision, upheld the lower court’s ruling on Friday. The dissent came from Judge Neomi Rao, who was appointed by Trump to that the DC appeals court. The ruling does not mean that Trump’s tax returns will immediately be released to the House committee. The appeals panel ordered that the effect of the ruling be put on hold until seven days after the disposition of a petition for a rehearing of the case by either the same panel or for a rehearing of the case by the entire lineup of judges in the 2nd Circuit. In addition to seeking a rehearing of the case at the D.C. Circuit Trump can ask the U.S. Supreme Court to take his appeal.