- A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., upheld a subpoena for President Donald Trump’s financial records from the Democrat-controlled House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
- The split ruling rejected Trump’s bid to block the committee from getting eight years’ worth of his records from the accounting firm Mazars USA.
- Trump also is fighting a subpoena for his corporate and personal income tax returns, which Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. wants for a probe of hush money payments paid porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal.
