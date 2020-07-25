New York Post:

.Federal agents likely permanently blinded by Portland protesters’ lasers, White House says

Three federal agents who were sent to Portland, Ore., to try to help quell the city’s violent protests were “likely left permanently blinded” from clashes, White House officials said Friday.

“A federal agent’s hand was impaled by planted nails, another federal agent was shot with a pellet gun, leaving a wound deep to the bone, and tragically, three federal officers were likely left permanently blinded by the rioters using lasers pointed directly into their eyes,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Friday.

All five of the injured federal agents were hurt Monday during ongoing protests at the Multnomah County Justice Center and a nearby federal courthouse in Oregon’s largest city.

President Trump’s press secretary warned, “The Trump administration will not stand by and allow anarchy in our streets.”

The federal agents were hurt during a confrontation late Monday as a crowd of more than 1,000 protesters descended on the federal courthouse, Fox News reported.

In addition to targeting the federal agents, the demonstrators tossed fireworks at the federal courthouse, where one person also threatened to cut off the building’s water supply, according to the report.

