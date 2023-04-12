The recent turmoil in the U.S. banking sector is likely to tip the economy into a mild recession later this year, Federal Reserve officials were told by the central bank’s staff economists last month.

Minutes from the March meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee released Wednesday afternoon indicated that Fed economists forecast a recession beginning later this year. The economy is not expected to fully bounce back until after next year, the minutes show.

“Given their assessment of the potential economic effects of the recent banking-sector developments, the staff’s projection at the time of the March meeting included a mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years. Real GDP growth in 2024 was projected to remain below the staff’s estimate of potential output growth, and then GDP growth in 2025 was expected to be above that of potential,” the minutes report.

READ MORE