Feces-stained walls, five feet mounds of trash and bugs everywhere: Inside Milwaukee’s ‘house of horrors’ cops claim is the ‘worst they’ve EVER seen’ where hoarder mom and boyfriend kept boys, 7 and 9, before they escaped naked and bloodied

Two boys aged seven and nine were left locked in a windowless and feces covered bedroom by their mom and her boyfriend, according to a police report.

Katie Koch, 34, and her boyfriend, Joel Manke, 38, were both arrested after the boys smashed a window on their home on July 13 and escaped naked and bedraggled.

Officers described the inside of the Milwaukee home as ‘the worst they’ve ever seen’, according to a police report seen by The Messenger.

The 72-page police report said officers entered the home to find a terrible odor, stacks of garbage, and insects crawling around.

Officers also noted how the bedroom that the boys had been held inside had feces on the floor and ‘all over the walls’ and boarded up windows.

