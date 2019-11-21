BREITBART:

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) had $8.7 million cash on hand while operating with a debt of $7 million in October, according to the latest report from the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

The numbers on the Democratic National Committee were released during the fifth Democrat presidential primary debate held in Atlanta, Georgia, at Tyler Perry Studios.

While the DNC did see a slight increase in cash on hand for the month of October, the reported total “debts and obligations owed by the committee” for October stood at a staggering $7,048,210.14.